Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo gives a speech in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US should recognise Taiwan as ‘free and sovereign’ nation, Mike Pompeo says
- Former US secretary of state calls for Washington to ‘take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing’
- Beijing says the remarks are ‘totally absurd’ and his visit to the self-ruled island is ‘despicable and inevitably a futile effort’
Topic | Taiwan
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo gives a speech in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters