Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo gives a speech in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US should recognise Taiwan as ‘free and sovereign’ nation, Mike Pompeo says

  • Former US secretary of state calls for Washington to ‘take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing’
  • Beijing says the remarks are ‘totally absurd’ and his visit to the self-ruled island is ‘despicable and inevitably a futile effort’

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:08pm, 4 Mar, 2022

