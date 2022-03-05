Nicholas Burns was confirmed as ambassador to China by the US Senate in December 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s new US ambassador arrives to fill post left vacant since October 2020
- Nicholas Burns, who has talked tough on China, arrives at a time of tense bilateral relations
- Burns has described Beijing as the aggressor in its ties with Taiwan, and said its stance on Hong Kong showed it cannot be trusted
Topic | US-China relations
