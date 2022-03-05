Nicholas Burns was confirmed as ambassador to China by the US Senate in December 2021. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Burns was confirmed as ambassador to China by the US Senate in December 2021. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s new US ambassador arrives to fill post left vacant since October 2020

  • Nicholas Burns, who has talked tough on China, arrives at a time of tense bilateral relations
  • Burns has described Beijing as the aggressor in its ties with Taiwan, and said its stance on Hong Kong showed it cannot be trusted

Topic |   US-China relations
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 4:59pm, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nicholas Burns was confirmed as ambassador to China by the US Senate in December 2021. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Burns was confirmed as ambassador to China by the US Senate in December 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE