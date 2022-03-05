Residential buildings damaged by deadly shelling in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. Photo: AFP
‘How can I survive’: Chinese stranded in Ukraine feel left to their fate as Russian shelling continues

  • Chinese tourist trapped by war speaks of feeling helpless and abandoned
  • Some Chinese in Ukraine claim to have faced hostility from locals angry over China’s reluctance to condemn Russia

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:08pm, 5 Mar, 2022

