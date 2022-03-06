The Democratic Republic of the Congo produces two-thirds of the global supply of cobalt – an essential component of electric vehicle batteries. Photo: AFP
China cobalt mine deal was ‘injustice’: my country did not get anything, ex-DRC leader says
- Congolese feel short-changed by mega infrastructure-for-minerals deals involving cobalt – a key component of EV batteries
- Under the scanner are the US$6 billion Sicomines deal with Chinese firms, and China Moly’s alleged under-reporting of reserves at the giant Tenfe mine
