Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive at the Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Ukraine: Chinese citizens return home as Beijing urged to rein in Moscow
- Four flights have now landed in China carrying citizens who had been stranded in the war-torn country, according to state media
- Safe-passage corridors in besieged Mariupol are to open, and a third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for Monday
Topic | Ukraine
Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive at the Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua