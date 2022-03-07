China’s foreign minister is expected to weigh in on the Ukraine crisis and tensions with the West when he meets the press on the sidelines of the annual legislative session on Monday. Wang Yi’s yearly briefing with foreign media is due to start at 3pm in Beijing. It comes as world leaders are closely watching Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine and ramping up pressure on China to use its leverage with Moscow to push for peace. Given that questions at press conferences like this one are carefully screened, any that are allowed about Ukraine could give some indication of Beijing’s stance on the crisis. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has put Beijing in an awkward position. It has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow, or call its action an invasion, while saying it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. Beijing has also recognised the “legitimate security concerns” of Moscow and hit out at Western sanctions on Russia. It has abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution condemning the attack. Another area to watch will be any questions from Russian media during Wang’s briefing. China and Russia are moving ever closer – their leaders met in Beijing three weeks before the invasion, when they formed a “no limits” strategic partnership – as suspicion grows in the West . In addition, the foreign minister has in recent years given less attention to Western media and more to China’s neighbours and countries involved in its Belt and Road Initiative at his press conferences. Premier Li Keqiang made no mention of cooperation with the United States or Europe in his government report for the year on Saturday, when he announced a modest increase in the diplomacy budget .