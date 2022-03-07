“Zero tolerance” requires quarantines and lockdowns of entire communities and sometimes even cities when as few as a handful of cases have been detected. Photo: AP
China’s crop of new coronavirus cases defies ‘zero tolerance’ strategy
- More than 200 new infections to start the week, with 69 reported in the southern border province of Guangdong
- Other outbreaks in Jilin province in the northeast and Shandong in the east
