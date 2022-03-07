Foreign minister Joseph Wu (left) said more than US$10 million had been collected. Photo: CNS
Taiwan to send donations to help displaced Ukrainians
- Foreign minister Joseph Wu says the authorities are collecting donations from ordinary Taiwanese and will send the money to help displaced people
- Taiwan does not have formal diplomatic relations with Kyiv, but Wu says it is helping as a member of international society
