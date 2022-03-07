Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Taiwan and Ukraine situations were “fundamentally different”. Photo: Xinhua
China takes aim at ‘blatant double standards’ over Ukraine and Taiwan
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the two situations are not comparable and Beijing’s sovereignty is being undermined
- In Taipei, top diplomat Joseph Wu says the island is ‘watching carefully to see what China may do to Taiwan’
