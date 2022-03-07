Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says no places should be regarded as a US backyard. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says no places should be regarded as a US backyard. Photo: Xinhua
From the South China Sea to the Middle East, the US fails to live up to promises, China says

  • Chinese foreign minister accuses Washington of stoking tensions around Beijing’s core interests
  • America’s Asia-Pacific alliances are a disaster for regional peace and stability, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng
Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Mar, 2022

