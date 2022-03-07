China and Europe share “broad common interests” and Beijing’s policy towards Europe is “stable and resilient and will not change overnight”, China’s foreign minister says. Photo: Bloomberg
China and Europe share “broad common interests” and Beijing’s policy towards Europe is “stable and resilient and will not change overnight”, China’s foreign minister says. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Europe must chart its own course on China: Chinese foreign minister

  • With less than a month until the China-EU summit, Wang Yi says the two parties have broad common interests
  • Lack of direct contact has increased misunderstanding on both sides, analyst says

Topic |   European Union
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:00pm, 7 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China and Europe share “broad common interests” and Beijing’s policy towards Europe is “stable and resilient and will not change overnight”, China’s foreign minister says. Photo: Bloomberg
China and Europe share “broad common interests” and Beijing’s policy towards Europe is “stable and resilient and will not change overnight”, China’s foreign minister says. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE