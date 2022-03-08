China has faced calls to put more pressure on Russia. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS)
China says it is keen to play ‘constructive role’ resolving Ukraine crisis, but refuses to condemn Russian invasion
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing is a ‘responsible’ power as Beijing continues its balancing act over the conflict
- Wang highlights strategic partnership with Moscow at annual press conference, but hits out at US for trying to encircle China
Topic | Ukraine
