US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Lithuania as part of a trip to several European countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Lithuania as part of a trip to several European countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

‘Actions speak louder than words’: US tells China to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • US secretary of state says Beijing’s failure to speak out against Moscow means more than its line on upholding international order
  • Europe urges China to appeal to Russia for a ceasefire but stops short of criticising Beijing

Topic |   Ukraine
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 10:43pm, 7 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Lithuania as part of a trip to several European countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Lithuania as part of a trip to several European countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE