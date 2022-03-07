US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Lithuania as part of a trip to several European countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Actions speak louder than words’: US tells China to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- US secretary of state says Beijing’s failure to speak out against Moscow means more than its line on upholding international order
- Europe urges China to appeal to Russia for a ceasefire but stops short of criticising Beijing
Topic | Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Lithuania as part of a trip to several European countries. Photo: EPA-EFE