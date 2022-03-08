Jia Qingguo, a Peking University professor. Photo: Weibo
Jia Qingguo, a Peking University professor. Photo: Weibo
China /  Diplomacy

China’s ‘Two Sessions’: allowing more academics to attend international events will help boost country’s image, says professor

  • Jia Qingguo, a delegate to the CPPCC, says scholars can help by explaining the thinking behind policies
  • The country’s international image has been hit by its handling of Covid-19 and policies towards Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Topic |   Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 4:57pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Jia Qingguo, a Peking University professor. Photo: Weibo
Jia Qingguo, a Peking University professor. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE