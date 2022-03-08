Jia Qingguo, a Peking University professor. Photo: Weibo
China’s ‘Two Sessions’: allowing more academics to attend international events will help boost country’s image, says professor
- Jia Qingguo, a delegate to the CPPCC, says scholars can help by explaining the thinking behind policies
- The country’s international image has been hit by its handling of Covid-19 and policies towards Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Jia Qingguo, a Peking University professor. Photo: Weibo