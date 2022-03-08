Residents line up at a security checkpoint into the bazaar in Hotan, Xinjiang, where a screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
breaking | UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to visit Xinjiang in May after ‘recent’ agreement with Beijing

  • Bachelet had been seeking access to the region since September 2018 over reports that up to a million Uygurs were being held in detention camps
  • Beijing had earlier insisted that any inspection be ‘friendly’ in nature and be held off until after the Winter Olympics

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 7:28pm, 8 Mar, 2022

