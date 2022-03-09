Hackers linked to China’s Ministry of State Security have spent most of the last year infiltrating state government networks across the US, a cybersecurity firm has reported. Illustration: Reuters
Hackers linked to Chinese government invaded US state networks, security firm says

  • Mandiant cybersecurity firm says hacking group APT41, already an FBI target, has infiltrated at least six US states since last year
  • ‘It’s very persistent, very continuous, and they keep coming back for whatever they want,’ the report’s lead author says

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:11am, 9 Mar, 2022

