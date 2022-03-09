Members of the Lithuanian community in Taiwan celebrate their country’s Independence Day at a gathering in Taipei. Lithuanians find themselves applauded on the island after their nation stood up to Beijing last year. Photo: AFP
‘Lithuania mania’ sweeps Taiwan as Beijing’s spat with Vilnius sizzles

  • A tiny population of Lithuanians find they are feted in Taiwan after their country allowed the island to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius last year
  • Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, when asked where she would most like to visit post-pandemic, named Lithuania, describing it as ‘a very brave country’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:44pm, 9 Mar, 2022

