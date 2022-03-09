The first shipment of food and other necessities are part of a US$791,300 emergency aid donation. Photo: Weibo
China sends first shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
- Foreign ministry spokesman says food and other necessities have been dispatched from Beijing through the Red Cross Society of China
- He also expresses Beijing’s ‘strong opposition’ to the latest sanctions on Russia’s energy sector by the US, European Union and Britain
