China has been accused of extensive human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China hits out at Norway state fund over Xinjiang forced-labour fears

  • Oslo’s sovereign wealth fund said it would sell its stake in a company implicated in the use of forced labour in the far-western region
  • The foreign ministry in Beijing said the accusations are a ‘huge lie’ and warned Norway it may suffer ‘unnecessary losses’ as a consequence

Topic |   China-EU relations
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:26pm, 9 Mar, 2022

