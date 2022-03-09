China has been accused of extensive human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China hits out at Norway state fund over Xinjiang forced-labour fears
- Oslo’s sovereign wealth fund said it would sell its stake in a company implicated in the use of forced labour in the far-western region
- The foreign ministry in Beijing said the accusations are a ‘huge lie’ and warned Norway it may suffer ‘unnecessary losses’ as a consequence
Topic | China-EU relations
China has been accused of extensive human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP