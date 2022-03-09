Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping pictured in Beijing last month. Photo: AP
China’s state news agency says US fed lies to media about Beijing’s knowledge of Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine
- An editorial in Xinhua hit out at reports saying Beijing had asked Russia to delay the attack, saying they were an effort to slander China and shift blame
- Article says US intelligence repeatedly feeds information to news outlets in an effort to spin public opinion
Topic | Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping pictured in Beijing last month. Photo: AP