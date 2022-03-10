Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s president-elect, reacts outside his campaign office in the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s president-elect, reacts outside his campaign office in the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China reaches out to congratulate South Korean president-elect despite hints of tougher stance on Beijing

  • Yoon Suk-yeol criticised the incumbent leader’s tilt towards Beijing and has promised to join a US-led regional bloc targeting China
  • Chinese foreign ministry cautiously commends Yoon on his victory and expresses hope for ‘healthy and stable’ bilateral ties

Topic |   Korean peninsula
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s president-elect, reacts outside his campaign office in the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s president-elect, reacts outside his campaign office in the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE