Sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have targeted Russia’s aviation industry. Photo: AFP
Sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have targeted Russia’s aviation industry. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Russia says China has refused to supply airlines with parts after sanctions

  • Official says Russia will look to source parts from other countries after failed attempt to obtain them from China
  • Russian aviation sector is being squeezed by Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:05pm, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have targeted Russia’s aviation industry. Photo: AFP
Sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have targeted Russia’s aviation industry. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE