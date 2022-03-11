Angola’s economy is heavily oil-driven – crude oil and oil products account for about 96 per cent of total exports, according to the IMF. Photo: AFP
Angola looks at refinancing debt as it faces higher repayments on Chinese loans
- As crude prices rise amid Ukraine-Russia war, the oil-rich nation will have to increase its instalments as part of debt relief agreements
- Finance minister says the country will start to reduce its debt to China, including by refinancing through multilateral and commercial alternatives
