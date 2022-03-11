China’s foreign minister Wang Yi and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday. Photo: SCMP
Ukraine war: Foreign minister says China supports ceasefire but does not agree to step in
- In calls to French and Italian foreign ministers, Wang Yi says Beijing hopes a ceasefire comes ‘as soon as possible’ and that the crisis is ‘an issue of European security’
- Europeans have identified China as a potential peacemaker, given the close ties between Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin
