Russian President Vladimir Putin meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow in June 2019. Photo: Kremlin via dpa
China’s Xi Jinping ‘in particular’ is unsettled by Ukraine events, CIA director believes
- US spy chief William Burns says the Chinese leader’s own intelligence ‘doesn’t appear to have told him what was going to happen’
- US officials also admitted that despite accurately predicting Putin’s invasion plans, they had underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia
