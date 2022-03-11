South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol met Chinese envoy to Seoul Xing Haiming on Friday, telling him: “The establishment of diplomatic relations was of great help to our two countries’ people in many ways. It also helped economic development”. Photo: AP Photo
China’s leader congratulates South Korean president-elect and voices hopes for stronger ties
- Xi Jinping sends message to Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory and vows to cooperate to ‘bring welfare to the two nations and our peoples’
- 30 years after their nations established official diplomatic ties, Yoon tells Chinese envoy to Seoul he’s certain their relations will develop further
Topic | South Korea
