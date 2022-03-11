Xinhua, citing CNCERT/CC, says internet addresses in the United States were used to seize control of Chinese computers to target Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China says US internet addresses used its computers to launch cyberattacks on Russia, Ukraine
- Cybersecurity technical centre CNCERT/CC says China’s internet has continuously faced cyberattacks from abroad since late February
- Cyberattacks have been a major point of tension between the US and its allies and China
