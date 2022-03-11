Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital, damaged by shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire over ‘grave’ conflict
- Premier Li Keqiang says the situation is worrying and must be stopped from spiralling out of control
- Putin approves deployment of volunteers from the Middle East to fight with Russian-backed rebels
Topic | Ukraine war
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital, damaged by shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: AP