Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital, damaged by shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital, damaged by shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire over ‘grave’ conflict

  • Premier Li Keqiang says the situation is worrying and must be stopped from spiralling out of control
  • Putin approves deployment of volunteers from the Middle East to fight with Russian-backed rebels

Topic |   Ukraine war
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital, damaged by shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital, damaged by shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE