Chinese President Xi Jinping is under pressure to use his leverage with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to mediate for a ceasefire. Photo: AP
Ukraine: US urged to use ‘vigorous diplomacy’ to push China to stop Russia’s war
- American scholars and former policymakers also call for Washington to make clear there will be ‘swift and costly penalties’ for efforts to undermine or evade sanctions
- They say that by reaching out to Beijing, the US could ‘lay the groundwork for more effective pressure against China if Xi more openly supports Putin’
