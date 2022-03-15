Asean members are planning a summit with US President Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy
China warns Asean countries not to be pawns in major power confrontation

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi that Southeast Asian nations should cherish their region’s peace and stability
  • Major powers should not use smaller countries as ‘tools’, Wang says, weeks before planned Asean summit with US President Joe Biden

Laura Zhou
Updated: 6:10pm, 15 Mar, 2022

