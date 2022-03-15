Brussels said the sanctions were designed to make it impossible for Russia to finance the war. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine invasion: EU asks for China’s help to enforce sanctions as new measures hit Russian elites
- Brussels unveils new measures including an import ban on Russian steel and a ban on luxury goods exports to ‘directly hit’ Russia’s elites
- EU spokesman Peter Stano says the bloc is lobbying China to align with the measures
