Brussels said the sanctions were designed to make it impossible for Russia to finance the war. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Ukraine invasion: EU asks for China’s help to enforce sanctions as new measures hit Russian elites

  • Brussels unveils new measures including an import ban on Russian steel and a ban on luxury goods exports to ‘directly hit’ Russia’s elites
  • EU spokesman Peter Stano says the bloc is lobbying China to align with the measures

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 9:28pm, 15 Mar, 2022

