Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the US Army, and James McConville, Army chief of staff, interviewed by Patrick Cronin, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, on Tuesday. Photo: YouTube
US must not be complacent about military edge over China, top army officials warn

  • Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, and James McConville, the Army chief of staff, discuss Pentagon responses to China’s modernised military
  • ‘We’ve got to modernise the army,’ McConville said, noting that such efforts would include increasing the speed and range of weapons in the Indo-Pacific

Owen Churchill
Updated: 6:05am, 16 Mar, 2022

