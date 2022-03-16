Qin Gang, in an opinion piece in The Washington Post on where China stands on the Ukraine war, said conflict between Russia and Ukraine “does no good for China”. Photo: Xinhua
‘China would have tried to stop Ukraine war if it knew’: Beijing envoy to US denies collusion with Russia
- China did not know about, acquiesce in or support the war, says Chinese ambassador Qin Gang in an opinion piece in The Washington Post
- Qin moves to dispel links between Taiwan with Ukraine, saying it is a mistake to play up the risk of a conflict
