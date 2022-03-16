Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought fresh uncertainty to any revival of the Iran nuclear deal. Photo: AFP
China stands with Iran on nuclear deal after talks paused amid Russia’s conflict with West
- Wang Yi says Beijing favours Vienna negotiations concluding and he voices China’s support for lifting US sanctions against Iran
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismisses claim Russia is responsible for the pause in negotiations and accuses US of trying to shift the blame
Topic | Ukraine war
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought fresh uncertainty to any revival of the Iran nuclear deal. Photo: AFP