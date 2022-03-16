The Trump era saw a marked shift in attitudes towards the US. Photo: Getty Images
The Trump era saw a marked shift in attitudes towards the US. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

Younger Chinese more likely to hold unfavourable view of US, says study which concludes Donald Trump is much more to blame than propaganda

  • Researchers say that those born after 1990 are more likely to express negative views compared with previous generations
  • The study concluded that sentiments had taken a strong downward turn following Trump’s election in 2016

Topic |   US-China relations
Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Trump era saw a marked shift in attitudes towards the US. Photo: Getty Images
The Trump era saw a marked shift in attitudes towards the US. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE