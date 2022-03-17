Hong Kong protesters join a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Vancouver, Canada, on February 26. Photo: Instagram / VanActivistsHK
Ukraine war
Hong Kong protest veterans around the world are embracing Ukraine’s cause

  • Some have even travelled to Ukraine to help, including Roy Chan, a pastor wanted by Hong Kong police who moved to Britain in 2020
  • Activists whose efforts were largely thwarted in Hong Kong say they feel natural kinship with Ukrainians, whose Maidan protests were a source of inspiration

Ian Young
Updated: 5:09am, 17 Mar, 2022

