Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in February and is seen by some as having some sway over Moscow. Photo: TNS
Ukraine: cracks emerge in EU’s push for China to influence Russia
- The bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has been working to persuade Beijing to help, but some in Europe see it as the wrong tactic
- With the invasion into its fourth week and China yet to condemn Russia, any opportunity to mediate may already have been missed
Topic | China-EU relations
