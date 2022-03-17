Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in February and is seen by some as having some sway over Moscow. Photo: TNS
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in February and is seen by some as having some sway over Moscow. Photo: TNS
China /  Diplomacy

Ukraine: cracks emerge in EU’s push for China to influence Russia

  • The bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has been working to persuade Beijing to help, but some in Europe see it as the wrong tactic
  • With the invasion into its fourth week and China yet to condemn Russia, any opportunity to mediate may already have been missed

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 7:00pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in February and is seen by some as having some sway over Moscow. Photo: TNS
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in February and is seen by some as having some sway over Moscow. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE