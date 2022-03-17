The bombing that struck the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999 was cited in China’s response to Nato comments on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China harks back to Belgrade embassy bombing after Nato cites its ‘obligation’ on Ukraine

  • EU mission says Chinese people can relate to the suffering because ‘we will never forget who bombed our embassy’, referring to Nato actions in former Yugoslavia
  • Nato chief had said China has an obligation as a UN Security Council member to support and uphold international law

Teddy Ng
Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Mar, 2022

