The bombing that struck the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999 was cited in China’s response to Nato comments on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
China harks back to Belgrade embassy bombing after Nato cites its ‘obligation’ on Ukraine
- EU mission says Chinese people can relate to the suffering because ‘we will never forget who bombed our embassy’, referring to Nato actions in former Yugoslavia
- Nato chief had said China has an obligation as a UN Security Council member to support and uphold international law
Topic | Ukraine war
The bombing that struck the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999 was cited in China’s response to Nato comments on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters