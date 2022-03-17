The two leaders pictured on a call in November last year. Photo: AP
The two leaders pictured on a call in November last year. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

developing | Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday, White House says

  • Washington said the two leaders will discuss ‘managing the competition between our two countries’ as well as the conflict
  • Call comes after senior US and Chinese officials met in Rome on Monday for seven-hour talks dominated by crisis

Topic |   US-China relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 9:58pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The two leaders pictured on a call in November last year. Photo: AP
The two leaders pictured on a call in November last year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE