The two leaders pictured on a call in November last year. Photo: AP
developing | Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday, White House says
- Washington said the two leaders will discuss ‘managing the competition between our two countries’ as well as the conflict
- Call comes after senior US and Chinese officials met in Rome on Monday for seven-hour talks dominated by crisis
Topic | US-China relations
