Paramilitary police hold a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the crushing of the 1959 Tibetan uprising and the Dalai Lama’s flight into exile. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China ‘systematically’ denies access to Tibet, US Congress report says

  • Obstacles include refusals of diplomatic visits, harassment of journalists and rejections of tourist visits at politically sensitive times, report says
  • Pandemic measures also used as a ‘pretext’, report says – but China says US sanctions and appointments of Tibet-related officials prompted its restrictions

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Updated: 12:04pm, 18 Mar, 2022

