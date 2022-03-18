Chinese President Xi Jinping with then US vice-president Joe Biden, in Beijing in December 2013. Photo: TNS
Chinese President Xi Jinping with then US vice-president Joe Biden, in Beijing in December 2013. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

Why China won’t get dragged into Russia’s war on Ukraine

  • The US has warned Beijing of the ‘costs’ of siding with Moscow, with which it recently pledged a ‘no-limits’ friendship
  • It would be a mistake to overstate the strength of those ties, as China would be wary of potential global blowback, say observers

Topic |   Ukraine war
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:00pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping with then US vice-president Joe Biden, in Beijing in December 2013. Photo: TNS
Chinese President Xi Jinping with then US vice-president Joe Biden, in Beijing in December 2013. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE