US President Joe Biden will have a phone meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine and other issues that strain the relation ship between their nations. Photo: AP Photo
China-US relations: Beijing seeks to look beyond Ukraine war in call between presidents
- China’s stance on the Ukraine war is expected to be discussed by Xi and Biden on Friday in their first call since Russia invaded its neighbour
- Analysts say the Taiwan issue may be on China’s agenda, with Beijing urging the US to stick to their agreements
Topic | Ukraine war
