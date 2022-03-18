The photo of the Chinese army, claimed to be near the Russian border, was posted on Twitter. Photo: Weibo
Ukraine: photo of Chinese army heading to Russia is fake news, Beijing says
- Photo circulating on Twitter is a cropped version of a picture first published in 2021, China’s internet watchdog says
- There had been reports in the US that Russia had asked China for military support in its Ukraine invasion – which both governments deny
