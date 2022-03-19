Regulations have been eased to facilitate the export of lemons from African nations to China. Photo: AFP
As export deals with China come to its aid, Africa ships lemons
- Long-discussed agreements have been struck to ease the obligations imposed on African traders to enter the Chinese market
- It follows China’s promise to open ‘green lanes’ for agricultural products, speed up inspection and quarantine, and lift tariffs on more products
