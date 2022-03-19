Indonesia, which holds the G20 presidency, is relutanct to anger Russia but is also under pressure from the US. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China tries to stop questions about Ukraine stance by asking G20 not to discuss war

  • Beijing is lobbying Indonesia to take the conflict off the agenda at the group’s summit in Bali, saying it should stick to economic matters
  • China’s public fence-sitting is proving to be a diplomatic headache amid growing scrutiny of its close relationship with Russia

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 10:00pm, 19 Mar, 2022

