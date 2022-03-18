Chinese President Xi Jinping called for Beijing and Washington to work jointly on ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | Ukraine war: Xi Jinping calls for cooperation with Washington on ending conflict

  • ‘The Ukraine crisis is something we don’t want to see,’ the Chinese president is quoted as saying
  • China ‘has been an outlier’ in not condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US official says

Robert DelaneyMark Magnier
Robert Delaney in Washingtonand Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 12:00am, 19 Mar, 2022

