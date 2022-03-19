The Simandou iron ore reserves are believed to be among the biggest in the world. Photo: Rio Tinto
Could Guinea’s junta sink China’s plans to wean itself off Australian iron ore?
- Work is on hold at the China-backed Simandou mine, home to one of the biggest undeveloped reserves in the world
- The operation is central to Guinea’s economic ambitions and China’s hopes of diversifying its supplies
Topic | Africa
The Simandou iron ore reserves are believed to be among the biggest in the world. Photo: Rio Tinto