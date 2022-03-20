US President Joe Biden has warned of ‘extreme competition’ with No 1 rival China. Photo: EPA-EFE
US watchers in Beijing urge closer look at Biden’s tough new ‘China hands’

  • Washington’s strategic shift to ‘target China’ almost in place, US affairs experts tell official think tank seminar
  • With Biden forecasting ‘extreme competition’, scholars urge understanding of new faces formulating China policy in Washington

Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Mar, 2022

