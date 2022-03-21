Xue Bing (centre) with Kenya’s principal secretary for foreign affairs, Macharia Kamau (second left), and other officials in Nairobi. Photo: Handout
China’s special Horn of Africa envoy has work cut out ahead of first peace meet in conflict-hit region
- China will heed calls to do more in region ‘fed up’ with Western interventions, newly appointed envoy Xue Bing says
- As prolonged conflict threatens investments, China needs to see that economic growth and stability are a two-way street, observers point out
