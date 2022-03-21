China’s top envoy to the US denied that Beijing was sending military equipment to Russia to support its neighbour’s invasion of Ukraine, but declined to explicitly rule out such a move and defended the country’s unaltered economic relationship with Moscow. Characterising reports that Beijing is inclined to provide military assistance to Russia as “disinformation”, Ambassador Qin Gang said in an interview with CBS on Sunday that Beijing was sending humanitarian aid to help those affected by the conflict that has entered a fourth week. “What China is doing is sending food, medicine, sleeping bags and baby formula, not weapons and ammunition to any party, and we are against the war,” Qin said. Now entering its fourth week, Russia’s invasion mobilised the US, the G7, the EU and most of Washington’s allies to implement sanctions against Moscow, including a ban on some major Russian banks and enterprises from using the Swift financial messaging system . The conflict has also put pressure on China, which has not condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine, to follow suit. On Friday, US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese President Xi Jinping in a two-hour virtual summit that consequences await Beijing for any support it provides to Moscow in its efforts to subdue Ukraine. Pressed to declare whether Beijing would support Russia’s ability, financially, to continue its invasion of Ukraine, Qin explained that “China has normal trade, economic, financial [and] energy cooperation with Russia”. Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Israel to scrap neutrality and back Ukraine The ambassador also defended Beijing’s decision to abstain from a decision by the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order Russia to immediately halt its military operations in Ukraine. China was one of two ICJ members not to vote for the order, along with Russia. “China makes its observations and conclusions independently, based on the merits of the matter,” Qin explained, adding that condemnation of Russia over the matter was “naive”. “China upholds the UN purposes and principles, including the respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine,” Qin said. “On the other hand, we do see the there’s a complexity in the history of Ukraine.” The Ukrainian government filed its ICJ case shortly after Russia’s invasion began last month, saying that Moscow’s stated justification – that military action was needed to prevent genocide in eastern Ukraine – was a false pretence.